Wallingford PD: Man arrested on multiple charges after assaulting woman in car

Brandon Christopher Leon Mugshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police arrest a man after assaulting a woman in the car Sunday morning.

Around 3:48 a.m. on November 14, Police Officer Alter was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Community Lake on 291 Hall Avenue. While patrolling, he came across a woman yelling “Help!”, who ran towards the Officer, carrying a small child with her.

He witnessed a man, later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Christopher Leon, running away from the scene.

Officers discovered that Leon had been driving on Route 15 with the woman and her child when an argument was initiated. Leon hit the woman multiple times in the car and when stopped at different locations. He continued to assault the woman while the car ran out of gas in the Community Lake parking lot, where Officer Alter first found them.

Hours after fleeing from the scene, Leon was found at a nearby McDonald’s and arrested on the following: Breach of Peace to the Second Degree, Assault to the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment to the Second Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident and went for treatment at a local hospital. The child remained unharmed.