Wallingford police arrest naked man accused of breaking into a home

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police arrested a man accused of breaking into a home while he was naked.

On Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a home on North Turnpike Road.

The homeowner arrived at the home and found the man inside the house, then immediately left and called the police.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the home. Police determined the man to be Ian Wigget based on a possible previous related incident.

Police determined Wigget has gained entry into the home by breaking a window. Officers attempted to contact Wigget by phone and via loudspeaker, but they were not able to make contact with him.

Officers were sent inside the home to apprehend Wigget. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, interfering with an officer, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Wigget was given a $10,000 bond.

