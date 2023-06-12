WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Wallingford Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a cryptocurrency scam after a town resident was robbed of $19,000 in Bitcoin.

According to police, the victim was coerced into sending $15,000 to a scammer posing as a computer service representative.

The victim received a pop-up notification from their computer which said their device had been compromised, and the scammer posing as a technician said they would need Bitcoin to fix the problem. The scammer told police to send him money via Bitcoin and the victim then sent the funds to a local Bitcoin kiosk.

The victim later realized they were scammed and went to Wallingford Police Department Headquarters to repeat the crime.

After a lengthy investigation, police were able to locate and recover the 19,000 in funds for the victim. Police said no arrest was made as the suspect was in another country.

Wallingford police are reminding residents to use caution when dealing with security breaches on their personal electronic devices. Police say never to send money in any fashion to anyone especially Bitcoin claiming to be a service technician who can diagnose and fix your computer problem.

Wallingford police say if you are faced with a similar problem, contact your local police department for guidance.

If anyone has questions on the specific Bitcoin case, they can contact the Wallingford Police Department at (203)294-2800 or visit their website.