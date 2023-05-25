MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a man who escaped custody while receiving treatment at a medical center in Meriden.

Cheshire police are searching for Michael Vincent Zimmitti, 29, who escaped custody while at the MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

According to police, Zimmitti was arrested on an active arrest warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree and illegal use of a payment card.

He was held on a $100,000 court set bond.

Police said Zimmitti also has an outstanding warrant out of Meriden for robbery in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree.

Police describe Zimmitti as 5’9 and weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has several tattoos all over his body.

He is still at large.

Cheshire Police are asking anyone with information to call 203-271-5500, or Officer Lester Zimnoch at 203-317-9854.