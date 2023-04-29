MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a watch store on Friday, according to Madison police.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at The Watch Trader, a high-end watch business on 29 Boston Rd. The stores employees received multiple injuries after the thief, Dennis Abbate, assaulted the staff with a stun gun and a loaded firearm.

Abbate stole several valuable watches and the owner’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. Madison police report that, with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies, they were able to arrest Abbate less than 12 hours after the robbery was reported.

Abbate has been charged with the criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery and larceny in the first-degree and unlawful Restraint in the second-degree. His court date is set for May 1, 2023.