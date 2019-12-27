Waterbury man accused of pointing gun at police

(WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop.

27-year-old Devon Abney was arrested Thursday night.

Police tried to stop him in Naugatuck because they thought he was involved in a drug deal. He sped off onto Route 8. Officers found him in Beacon Falls.

They say he jumped out of the car with a gun, turned towards police, then ran off.

Police canine Vane found him nearby.

Naugatuck Police canine Vane with items seized from Devon Abney. (Photo: Naugatuck Police Department)

Police say Abney had heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

He faces a list of charges including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of drugs, and criminal possession of firearms.

Abney is being held on a $1 million bond.