Waterbury man accused of robbing bank on West Main Street

by: WTNH.com staff

William Saunders, 32 (Photo: Waterbury police department)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of robbing a bank in the Brass City.

Police said 32-year-old William Saunders held up the TD Bank on West Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

He handed over a note and ran out with cash.

Officers found Saunders nearby a short time later. He was charged with Robbery and Larceny.

Saunders is being held on a $100,000 bond.

