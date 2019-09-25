Waterbury man accused of robbing bank on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of robbing a bank in the Brass City.
Police said 32-year-old William Saunders held up the TD Bank on West Main Street Tuesday afternoon.
He handed over a note and ran out with cash.
Officers found Saunders nearby a short time later. He was charged with Robbery and Larceny.
Saunders is being held on a $100,000 bond.
