Waterbury man accused of robbing bank on West Main Street

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The case against a Connecticut man charged with first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of his girlfriend has been dismissed after the defendant was found dead in his jail cell.

Officials say 34-year-old David MacDowell , of Bethel, was found "suspended from a ligature" in his cell on Sept. 5 at the Bridgeport Correctional Center. Staff at the facility unsuccessfully attempted to revive MacDowell.