Waterbury man arrested, charged in connection to 2004 homicide of 16-year-old girl

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested Friday in connection to a 2004 homicide in Waterbury.

Police said 52-year-old Willie Robinson was arrested and charged in the murder of Jessica Keyworth, who was found dead on Jun 1, 2004.

On that day, around 1:13 p.m., police were called to 25-35 Pearl Street on a report of a woman found in the stairwell of the multi-unit residential building. Police found a deceased woman at the scene.

The victim was identified as Keyworth, who was 16-years-old at the time of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was asphyxia by neck compression and the manner of death was homicide.

Over the years, police said detectives of the Major Crimes Squad worked ‘relentlessly’ on the investigation.

Detectives eventually identified Robinson as the person responsible for the death of Keyworth. They served an arrest warrant for Robinson and charged him in the murder of Keyworth. He is facing a $2 million bond pending arraignment in court.

Robinson was 35-years-old at the time of the homicide.

Waterbury police are expected to hold a press conference regarding the homicide on Sunday at 1 p.m.