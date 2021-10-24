Waterbury man arrested for drug possession following domestic disturbance complaint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges after police searched his home following a domestic disturbance complaint.

Authorities responded to the complaint at 101 Hillcrest Avenue at about 1:53 a.m. While investigating the home, police found a large amount of illegal marijuana.

Police reported, drug paraphernalia was also present, as well as several plants that were being used to actively grow the drug. Additionally, officers collected a total of 4.3 pounds of loose marijuana.

Daniel Edwards, 54, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening relating to the domestic incident. Edwards was also charged with possession of marijuana above 1 kilo and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury PD charges four people with illegal possession of weapons following motor vehicle stop

News /

Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, 19 individuals quarantining

News /

Yale Medicine doctor weighs in on importance of flu shots this season

News /

Waterbury ambulance crew, mother discuss opioid crisis on the streets

News /

West Haven state lawmaker expected to resign his elected office amid an FBI probe

News /

Communities urging federal government to take action on the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss