Waterbury man arrested for drug possession following domestic disturbance complaint

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges after police searched his home following a domestic disturbance complaint.

Authorities responded to the complaint at 101 Hillcrest Avenue at about 1:53 a.m. While investigating the home, police found a large amount of illegal marijuana.

Police reported, drug paraphernalia was also present, as well as several plants that were being used to actively grow the drug. Additionally, officers collected a total of 4.3 pounds of loose marijuana.

Daniel Edwards, 54, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening relating to the domestic incident. Edwards was also charged with possession of marijuana above 1 kilo and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards is being held on a $25,000 bond.