Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Waterbury man charged in deadly assault

Crime

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Rosario (Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 35-year-old Waterbury man was charged in a fatal assault after a 61-year-old man died from his injuries on Monday.

Police say that at around 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 36 Jewelry Street for an unconscious man who was bleeding from the head. It was reported that the man may have accidentally fallen down three porch steps and struck his head on the cement.

The victim was identified as Keith Sullivan, of that address, and he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Sullivan was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Sullivan wasn’t injured from a fall but was actually assaulted by Daniel Rosario, who lived on the same street.

Rosario was charged with assault. He was held on $350,000 bond. It’s unclear if more charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ride along with Wallingford Police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride along with Wallingford Police"

VR/360 Smile Anyway's "Hidden in Plain Sight" room

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "VR/360 Smile Anyway's "Hidden in Plain Sight" room"

Cold weather means busy times for heating assistance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold weather means busy times for heating assistance"

North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive"

CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season"

Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss