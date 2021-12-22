Waterbury man charged in string of armed robberies

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Alberto Robles (Photo: Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Waterbury man who was allegedly involved in several area armed robberies this month.

The Waterbury Police Department said Alberto Robles, 33, was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, and three counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Robles is accused of robbing Metro PCS on Wolcott Street, Aldi’s on Chase Avenue, and Dollar General on Piedmont Street, police said.

He is a convicted felon who is currently on supervised parole, according to police, and has a criminal history of committing other robberies.

Robles was held on a $900,000 bond pending his arraignment Wednesday.

Waterbury Police held Robles on a $900,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss