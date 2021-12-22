Waterbury man charged in string of armed robberies

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Waterbury man who was allegedly involved in several area armed robberies this month.

The Waterbury Police Department said Alberto Robles, 33, was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, and three counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Robles is accused of robbing Metro PCS on Wolcott Street, Aldi’s on Chase Avenue, and Dollar General on Piedmont Street, police said.

He is a convicted felon who is currently on supervised parole, according to police, and has a criminal history of committing other robberies.

Robles was held on a $900,000 bond pending his arraignment Wednesday.

