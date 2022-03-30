BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport.

Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an A, B, or C felony.

Police said Richard and an accomplice approached Michael Harrigan as he sat in his car in the early morning hours of Dec. 12 on Black Rock Avenue. They allegedly attempted to rob Harrigan and fatally shot him in the process.

Richard is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Det. Heanue at (203) 581-5242.