Waterbury man charged with sex assault on Derby trail

by: Alex Ceneviva

Artay Drinks

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a person in Derby over the weekend.

Police say that at around 11:30 a.m., officers arrested 46-year-old Artay Drinks and charged him with sexual assault, robbery and assault of an elderly person.

Drinks was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting someone on the Derby Greenway Trail on Saturday, as well as several thefts in Ansonia.

He was held on a $400,000 bond.

