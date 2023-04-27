NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder and kidnapping of a Massachusetts man in 2020, according to United States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Court documents showed Calvin “Cutty” Roberson and another man kidnapped 28-year-old Francisco Roman at gunpoint from his home in Chicopee, Massachusetts on Dec. 24, 2020.

According to court documents, Roberson and his associate threatened to harm Roman if he did not follow their orders. They proceeded to handcuff him, steal his money and marijuana.

Roberson and his associate then forced Roman into the back of his own 2010 Acura ZDX. Roberson’s associate then shot and killed Roman while they were driving to Hartford. The two then drove to Shutlas Place in Hartford and left the car on the street. Police later responded to Shultas Place where they found the car engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and police then discovered Roman’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the rear of the car.

Roberson was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, according to officials.

Roberson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of causing the death of a person through a firearm. He faces life in prison and has been detained since his arrest.

His associate is awaiting trial, according to United States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

The investigation into the murder and kidnapping is being conducted by FBI Gang Task Forces in New England in addition to several local law enforcement agencies.