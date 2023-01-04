WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – 41-year-old Felix Ortega-Pagan of Waterbury has been sentenced to five years in prison and four months of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.

An investigation led by the Postal Inspection Service’s Bulk Trafficking Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking operation headed by Pierre Joshwan Rodriguez of Waterbury, according to court records.

Investigators discovered that kilogram quantities of cocaine were being shipped from Puerto Rico to multiple Waterbury locations through the U.S. mail. Investigators said Rodriguez distributed the cocaine throughout the Waterbury area and mailed money parcels back to Puerto Rico.

Ortega-Pagan assisted Rodriguez by frequently picking up the cocaine parcels and delivering them to Rodriguez at various stash stations, investigators said.

Alejandra Santiago-Miranda was a frequent mailer of the cocaine parcels that went from Puerto Rico to Waterbury. She was the recipient of multiple money parcels, investigators said.

Investigators seized approximately 28 kilograms of cocaine and $216,000 during the investigation.

Ortega-Pagan was arrested in Nov. 2020. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Ortega-Pagan who is currently out on bond is scheduled to report to prison on Feb. 27.

Both Rodriguez and Santiago-Miranda of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty to related charges.

Rodriguez is awaiting sentencing and Santiago-Miranda was sentenced to three years of probation on Dec 6, 2022.