WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday.

Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida.

Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old in October.

Police said on October 31, officers responded to Willow Street for the report of shots fired. A short time later, a victim, identified as 23-year-old Xavier Pellot of Waterbury, was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Waterbury police identified Rhodes as the suspect a few days after the shooting.

Rhodes was also charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $2.45 million bond.