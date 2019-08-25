Waterbury Officer injured after being dragged 100 feet by suspect’s car

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured during an investigation on Richard Terrace early Saturday morning after they were dragged from the suspect’s car.

Police said two officers were checking out a suspicious vehicle at around 5:40 am Saturday when they found Adam Dejesus, 38, unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Cobalt.

Police managed to unlock the car and open both the driver and passenger doors. Police then woke up Dejesus and began to assess his condition.

Dejesus put the car in reverse, causing the passenger door to strike the officer near it. The officer lost balance and fell into the car. Dejesus then put the car into drive, and the officer was dragged about 100 feet while partially hanging out of the vehicle, police said.

The officer was thrown out of the car when it turned the corner at Pritchard Road, police said. The officer struck his head on the road and was knocked unconscious.

Dejesus fled the scene.

The officer was transported to the hospital with head injuries, which were later determined to be non-life threatening. The officer was released from the ICU around noon on Sunday.

Upon investigation, officers located Dejesus in a home on Griggs Street. Dejesus ran out the front door after officers entered the home, but he was apprehended. Dejesus also tried to overpower an officer and escape while in custody, but he was not successful.

Dejesus received multiple charges, including two counts of Assault on Police Officer and Evading Responsibility.

Police also arrested Carlos Santiago, 29, Jose Santiago, 24, and Angel Medina, 28, who were also inside the residence. All including Dejesus were charged with Interfering with a Police Officer.

Angel Medina, 28 (left), Jose Santiago, 24 (middle), Carlos Santiago, 29 (Right) Photo: Waterbury police department

Carlos and Jose were each released on a $5,000 bond. All of the suspects will be arraigned in court.