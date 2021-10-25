Waterbury PD: 14-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a teen was shot and dropped off at a hospital in the Brass City early Monday morning.

Waterbury Police were contacted by staff at St. Mary’s Hospital at about 3:54 a.m. regarding a 14-year-old male patient dropped off in their emergency room. They say the teen had been shot in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. His condition is listed as critical and life-threatening.

The incident is actively being investigated. Police believe the shooting happened outside the city.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.