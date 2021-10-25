Waterbury PD: 14-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WATERBURY POLICE_1537407160750.PNG.jpg

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a teen was shot and dropped off at a hospital in the Brass City early Monday morning.

Waterbury Police were contacted by staff at St. Mary’s Hospital at about 3:54 a.m. regarding a 14-year-old male patient dropped off in their emergency room. They say the teen had been shot in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. His condition is listed as critical and life-threatening.

The incident is actively being investigated. Police believe the shooting happened outside the city.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

First city council meeting since DiMassa’s arrest happening Monday night in West Haven

News /

Police remain at Amity Regional High School after students, staff received email containing threatening message

News /

Leaders announce new manufacturing program New Haven Public Schools

News /

Waterbury man arrested for drug possession following domestic disturbance complaint

News /

Waterbury PD charges four people with illegal possession of weapons following motor vehicle stop

News /

Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, 19 individuals quarantining

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss