NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say.

The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were called in. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was involved in an altercation around 2:15 a.m. with other people outside of 34 Elizabeth St.

BREAKING: Waterbury Police are requesting the public to avoid the area of Elizabeth Street and North Main St as the department is actively investigating an incident.



Police say there is currently no threat or danger to the community. — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) August 28, 2022

Waterbury Police say Hernandez fired several shots before returning to his residence on the same street just a few houses away. Officers set up a perimeter outside the house and subsequently closed the area down to the public.

Hernandez was later taken into custody without further incident. The area of Elizabeth Street and North Main Street have since reopened.

The incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending against Hernandez.