Waterbury PD charges four people with illegal possession of weapons following motor vehicle stop

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police arrested four individuals following reports of a vehicle driving erratically near North Main St. Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received multiple reports of an erratic vehicle near the Truman Apartment Complex. Report says both front and rear passengers were hanging out of the vehicle windows waving guns.

When officers arrived at the scene, they identified a white vehicle matching the description of the involved vehicle. Officers saw the vehicle driving recklessly and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

During the motor vehicle stop, officers located a firearm with no identifiable make or model, which has an extended magazine attached containing 27 9mm rounds. Officers also found an additional extended magazine containing two 9mm rounds.

Officers say one of the vehicle occupants was in possession of illegal narcotics. Police arrested and charged all of the occupants in the car.

Nayshaun Owens, 18, is facing six charges including illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and two counts of illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine. Owens is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police charged 19-year-old Savion Ettson with seven charges, including altering or removing identification marks, failure to obey a traffic control signal, and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver. Ettson is being held on a $250,000 bond.

20-year-old Ariangelie Martinzes is facing seven charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Martinez is being held on a $250,000 bond

Jose Soares has seven charges against him, including two counts of illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver/ammunition. Soares is being held on a $150,000 bond.