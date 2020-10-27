Waterbury PD search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot woman in altercation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman in the hip during an altercation between the two individuals early Saturday morning in Waterbury.

At 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 24, Waterbury Police were made aware that a 25-year-old woman who suffered from a gunshot wound would arrive at a local hospital. It was discovered that the victim had arrived at the hospital after friends dropped her off in a dark-colored Acura. They left before officers arrived.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit assisted with the investigation into this incident which revealed that the shooting took place in the area of Willow Street. An empty cartridge casing was located in the area of Willow Street at Plaza Avenue.

Investigators identified the suspect in this incident as 28-year-old Yadeil Figueroa, of Waterbury.

Police believe the circumstances around the shooting stemmed from an argument between Figueroa and the female victim. Figueroa began to punch the victim in the face, and the victim was momentarily able to escape from Figueroa.

Figueroa then pulled out a handgun and began to approach the victim, who ran, but still was hit in the hip area when Figueroa fired a shot at her. The victim hid behind a vehicle while Figueroa continued to advance toward her, firing at least two additional shots.

Bystanders stepped in to stop Figueroa from firing the gun and the victim was able to run down Willow Street where she was picked up by friends and brought to a local hospital.

The victim survived the shooting.

Waterbury Police obtained an arrest warrant for Figueroa with the following charges:

Criminal Attempt at Murder

1st Degree Assault

1st Degree Reckless Endangerment

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver

Criminal Possession of Firearm/Ammunition

Anyone with information on Figueora is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911 or 911. Police advise that individuals use caution and do not approach or make contact with Figueora, as he is considered armed and dangerous.