Waterbury PD searching for 3 ATV, dirt bike operators responsible for vandalizing Library Park

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawn of Library Park was subject to vandalism Wednesday, and Waterbury police are trying to find the ATV and dirt bike operators responsible.

Police said they were called to Silas Bronson Library on Grand Street at around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on a criminal mischief complaint.

Police were told three people on two ATV quads and one dirt bike were riding through the park, damaging the lawn. Tread marks can be seen throughout the field and tire marks can be found on the sidewalk, according to police.

The vehicles were last seen heading south toward Bank Street and were gone by the time police arrived on scene.

Courtesy: Waterbury Police

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 755-1234.