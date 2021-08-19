Waterbury PD: Second arrest made in connection to East Farm Street homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have made an arrest in connection to the death of one and the injury of two others that happened on East Farm Street in July.

Police said officers arrested Waterbury man, 31-year-old Reginald Miles.

Reginald Miles, 31, of Waterbury (Photo: Waterbury Police)

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is facing the following charges:

Murder

Conspiracy at Murder

Assault 1st (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of Firearm

Criminal Use of Firearm

Illegal Sale or Transfer of Firearm

Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit

Weapons in A Motor Vehicle

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment

Last week, police arrested 29-year-old Andre Reed of Waterbury in connection to the homicide.

Andre Reed / Photo: Waterbury Police Department

Reed was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and two counts of assault, and the bond was set to $2 million.

On July 24, police said victim Douglas Daniels, 37, of New Haven, was shot in the shoulder/chest area on East Farm Street and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterward. Two other victims sustained injuries.