Waterbury PD: Second arrest made in connection to East Farm Street homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reginald Miles, 31, of Waterbury (Photo: Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have made an arrest in connection to the death of one and the injury of two others that happened on East Farm Street in July.

Police said officers arrested Waterbury man, 31-year-old Reginald Miles.

Reginald Miles, 31, of Waterbury (Photo: Waterbury Police)

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is facing the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Conspiracy at Murder
  • Assault 1st (2 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of Firearm
  • Criminal Use of Firearm
  • Illegal Sale or Transfer of Firearm
  • Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit
  • Weapons in A Motor Vehicle
  • Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
  • Reckless Endangerment

Last week, police arrested 29-year-old Andre Reed of Waterbury in connection to the homicide.

Andre Reed / Photo: Waterbury Police Department

Reed was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and two counts of assault, and the bond was set to $2 million.

On July 24, police said victim Douglas Daniels, 37, of New Haven, was shot in the shoulder/chest area on East Farm Street and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterward. Two other victims sustained injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven nursing home leader reacts to Biden administration's new vaccine mandate for nursing home staff

News /

Guilford firefighters investigate cause of fire at a home on Redcoat Lane

News /

'We've got this!' Addressing COVID concerns at Waterbury's Back-to-School rally

News /

Hamden councilmen introduce ordinance that would prevent town agencies from using facial recognition systems

News /

Toad's Place requires proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test from guests

News /

Meriden Racial Justice Initiative working to get more people vaccinated in the city

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss