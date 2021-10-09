Waterbury PD: Third arrest made in connection to three shootings on one day

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police made a third arrest involving the shooting incidents that occurred on Congress Ave and John Street.

On Sept. 23, several shootings took place near Congress Ave and John Street. During the incidents, three individuals were injured by gunfire, including a 10-year-old boy who was struck in the back.

Waterbury Police is charging Cashikaly Rodriguez, 19, and Thomas West for their involvement in the shootings. Rodriguez is being charged for her involvement in the shooting of an adult man, and both are charged for the shooting of the young boy.

Police are accusing both individuals of firing weapons from a motor vehicle on Congress Ave and striking both victims.

In addition, Rodriguez is facing three charges including

2 counts of first-degree assault

First-degree reckless endangerment

Rixk of injury to a child

Rodriguez is being held on a $2 million bond.

On the same day, an 18-year-old was shot in the buttock area on John Street. On Sept. 26, police arrested the man, Derek St. Hilaire, who was shot on Congress Ave, who was connected to the shooting on John Street.

St. Hilaire faces seven charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt at assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm. St. Hilaire’s bond was set at $750,000, which he posted and has been released.

“It’s very disheartening, sickening,” Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. “It’s very troubling that we had that amount of violence in a small section of the city in such a short period of time.”

This investigation is still active. Keep up with the latest information at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.