Waterbury PD: Two men charged for firing gunshots on Holy Cross HS property

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Waterbury men are facing firearm charges for firing gunshots at Holy Cross High School, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the school just before 6 a.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

Police found two men in the high school’s ball field, walking and looking for an item. Police also observed an unoccupied Porsche Panamera in the parking lot with the car doors open.

While police talked to the two men, one officer found evidence of shots fired in the field. Police then detained the two men.

Police searched the Porsche and found a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun on one of the seats. Police discovered that the car belonged to one of the men, and both were placed under arrest.

Police arrested Jose Colon, 41, and Joseph Razek, 45, both of Waterbury and were charged with the following:

Breach of peace 2nd

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Possession of a pistol without a permit

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Both were held on a $250,000 bond.

School was not in session at the time of the incident, police said, and officers notified the school administration. Police did not find any property damage.