WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday.

According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.

Police said they located the following items inside the apartment: 138 bags of heroin, 31.2 grams of crack cocaine, 20 bags of marijuana, a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun and $630.00 in U.S. currency. Police seized the handgun and discovered it had been reported as stolen out of Watertown.

Police said Foster did not possess a valid state pistol permit and is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Foster was arrested and charged with the following offenses: two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, illegal transfer or sale of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and alteration of a firearm identification number.

Foster was held on a $50,000 bond pending court arraignment.

Zachary Foster (SOURCE: WPD)

Police also made four additional arrests as a result of the search warrant, officials said.

Dairen Foster, 27, of Waterbury was charged with the following offenses: possession of narcotics with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, and operation of a drug factory. Darien Foster was released on a promise to appear in court for a scheduled arraignment date.

Darien Foster (SOURCE: WPD)

Isaiah Mujica was placed under arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant for the following charges: disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order and criminal mischief. Mujica posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.

Isaiah Mujica (SOURCE WPD)

Jamie Fox, 46, of New Hartford was placed under arrest for active failure to appear in court from prior arrest incidents. She was scheduled for court arraignment on Wednesday.

Jamie Fox.

(SOURCE: WPD)

Jessica Campanelli, 47, of Oxford was charged with possession of a controlled substance and interfering with police. Campanelli was released on a promise to appear in court for arraignment.