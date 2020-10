WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Waterbury is in the hospital after a hit and run, and police are looking for the driver involved.

On Thursday night, a car hit a 67-year-old man who was pushing a shopping car across the road. He is suffering from serious head and leg injuries.

It happened in the are a of 760 Wolcott Street in Waterbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 346-3975.