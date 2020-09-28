Waterbury Police issue arrest warrant for July homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police announced Monday they have issued an arrest warrant for a homicide that took place in the city on July 18.

The suspect, 21-year-old Justin D. Cabrera, is wanted for the shooting death of Kayson Langhorn of Waterbury in a parking lot at 577 Chase Avenue.

Cabrera has been charged with the following:

Murder

Criminal Use of Weapon

Illegal Discharge of Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1 st

Carrying Pistol without a Permit

Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle

Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver

Anyone with information on Justin Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6911 or 911.

Waterbury PD also warns the public to use caution, and not to approach of make contact with Cabrera.