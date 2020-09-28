Waterbury Police issue arrest warrant for July homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police announced Monday they have issued an arrest warrant for a homicide that took place in the city on July 18.
The suspect, 21-year-old Justin D. Cabrera, is wanted for the shooting death of Kayson Langhorn of Waterbury in a parking lot at 577 Chase Avenue.
Cabrera has been charged with the following:
- Murder
- Criminal Use of Weapon
- Illegal Discharge of Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st
- Carrying Pistol without a Permit
- Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle
- Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver
Anyone with information on Justin Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6911 or 911.
Waterbury PD also warns the public to use caution, and not to approach of make contact with Cabrera.