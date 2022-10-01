WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three armed robberies occurred in Waterbury on Friday, and police believe that they’re not only linked to each other, but to previous incidents in surrounding towns as well.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, the first armed robbery took place at a 7/11 store located at 1664 Baldwin St. around 7 p.m. Then, just four minutes later, police responded to an attempted armed robbery where the suspect fled the scene prior to taking any items at the Hopeville Package Store at 1593 Baldwin St.

The suspect struck again around 8:08 p.m. with another armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 2073 North Main St.

Police said it appears to be the same suspect in each incident where a man enters a business and displays a gun at an employee. In each robbery, no one was injured.

In recent days, there have been similar incidents in surrounding towns, including Naugatuck and Watertown. The WPD believe there is a connection between these robberies and are working with investigators from neighboring towns.

Anyone with information regarding any of the robberies are urged to reach out to the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or via the anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app