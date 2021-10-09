Waterbury Police: Man arrested and charged with several charges of assault and engaging police in pursuit

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police arrested a 50-year-old connected to several incidents, including an armed robbery and recent assault with a knife on Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to reports, police attempted to stop Barry Mason, 50, in a motor vehicle stop on Oct. 8. Mason fled the police and went on I-84 west.

While on the highway, Mason rear-ended one vehicle causing the vehicle to strike a traffic trailer on the highway. Neither driver was injured.

Police say Mason evaded this accident and struck another vehicle, causing disabling damage to his own vehicle. Mason and a passenger of his car fled the scene on foot but were caught by the police.

During the investigation, police found various amounts of drug paraphernalia, two bags of heroin, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, ammunition, one machete knife, and one airsoft BB handgun.

From this incident, the charges against Mason are:

Engaging police in a pursuit

Reckless driving

Failure to obey a traffic control signla

Interfering with an officer

Possession of weapons in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition

Police also charged Mason with an armed robbery and assault incident that occurred at the Winzz Gas Station on East Main St. on Oct. 7. Police say during the incident, the clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to an assault by Mason.

For this incident, police charged Mason with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault with a firearm, and larceny.

Police also had a valid arrest warrant for Mason regarding a recent assault in Waterbury on Oct. 3. During this incident, a 28-year-old male was stabbed in the back area. Police suspected Mason to be the person responsible for the stabbing.

Mason has been served with an outstanding warrant in regards to the stabbing from Pine St.

The charges against Mason include:

Assault on a public safety officer

Assault 2nd

operating a motor vehicle without a licesne

Insufficient insurance

Disobeying an officer’s signal

Evading responsibility

Mason also has three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. Mason remains in police custody.