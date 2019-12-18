Waterbury police searching for wanted suspect of 2 shootings

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department has issued a wanted report for a suspect allegedly involved in two shootings on Monday, December 9.

According to police, officers responded to two separate shootings in the Walnut Street area on December 9. Police say video evidence revealed a man standing on the corner of North Walnut Street and Walnut Street pointing a handgun towards East Farms Street and discharged several shots.

A little more than an hour later, police responded to a complaint that someone had their vehicle hit with gun fire. During an argument involving several people in the area of Walnut Street and East Farms Street, police say someone took out a gun and began shooting.

The complainant got into a car and fled the area discovering later the vehicle was hit with gun fire while driving away.

Police identified the suspect as Edwin Guadalupe, 26 of Waterbury.

Guadalupe has an active arrest warrant with charges for assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of both a firearm.

No victims were located. The shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police.

