9 suspected gang members charged with murder of Waterbury mother

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Nine suspects were charged in the October 2018 shooting death of a mother of four in Waterbury.

Investigators tell News 8 that Fransua Guzman was an innocent bystander, killed in what the police chief called a ‘gang war‘ between rival gangs.

Her friend Darlene Mazon was also hit in the October 2018 shooting, but survived.

Police have now charged nine suspected gang members in connection to the shooting.

“If you have been involved in gang activity in Waterbury, or you are currently involved in gang activity in Waterbury, or you plan to get involved in gang activity in Waterbury, you will be arrested by this police department,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury Police.

Eight of the suspects are in custody but police still trying to track down D’Andre Burrus.

They do anticipate more arrests.

The chief says his department has been working tirelessly to dismantle those gangs and he says he’s seen a significant reduction in the crime rate In Waterbury so far this year.

