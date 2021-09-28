Waterbury police to provide update on recent arrests connected to two Thursday shootings

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are set to provide an update Tuesday on the investigations into two connected shootings that happened last week.

Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said they have an update on two recent arrests made in connection to the shootings that happened on Thursday on John Street and the 500 block of Congress Avenue.

The two shootings resulted in a 10-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man, Derek St. Hilaire, was arrested over the weekend in connection to the shooting of the female victim on John Street. He is facing multiple charges including assault, reckless endangerment and weapons in a motor vehicle. He posted his $750,000 bond and has since been released.