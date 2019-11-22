Waterbury school board member, husband charged with money laundering in narcotics investigation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Waterbury school board and her husband are facing charges which stemmed from a narcotics investigation.

On Nov. 10, Melissa and Victor Adorno were arrested by members of the Connecticut State Police Narcotics Task Force at their home on Fanning Street.

According to the Republican-American, the pair intercepted more than five pounds of cocaine.

Authorities began their investigation after a shipping facility alerted them to a package that came from a suspicious address in California.

Investigators said Victor tried to retrieve the package under an alias.

The pair reportedly had access to 11 bank accounts, deposited more than $86,000 in 2018, but reported less than $25,000 in income.

Melissa’s lawyer said the charges are “ridiculous,” and Adorno is being pressured because of the investigation into her husband.

Melissa, 42, was charged with forgery second-degree, false statement, and money laundering fourth-degree.

Victor, 43, was charged with money laundering fourth-degree, violating state income tax requirements, and two counts of sale of narcotic substance.