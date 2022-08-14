WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating after the owner of Salsa Tropical Social club was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot.

At approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to 406 Watertown Avenue, Salsa Tropical Social Club, on a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a crime scene outside in the parking lot.

A victim was located and was shot outside of Salsa Tropical Social Club and transported to Waterbury Hospital before officers arrived on the scene, according to police.

Officials report the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Waterbury police identified the victim as 51-year-old Dennis Santos of Waterbury, who also owns the social club.

Officers were able to determine that an altercation occurred earlier in the parking lot outside of the social club between several individuals and a suspect. Police identified 44-year-old Ramon Rodriguez of Waterbury as the suspect.

Police say it was determined that Rodriguez fired gunshots at individuals in the parking lot area when Santos was struck by gunfire.

Rodriguez fled the area and was located and taken into custody shortly after, according to police. Police report a loaded firearm was also recovered. Rodriguez was charged with Murder, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit, Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Tampering With Evidence, Alteration of Firearm Identification Mark and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.

He is currently being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Waterbury Police Departments Major Crime Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.