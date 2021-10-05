Waterford PD investigate profanities spray-painted onto cars

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are investigating after profanities were spray-painted on two vehicles in town overnight Tuesday.

Police said both a car and trailer were vandalized. One car had blue paint sprayed along the side and back of the car, covering a window, the side mirror, and the license plate.

Folks from 5 Star Sealcoating offered to help clean up the mess.

“I hate it. There’s no reason for it. Just maybe kids are bored but regardless there’s enough bad stuff going on in this world where people shouldn’t be doing stuff like this. Help each other out,” said David Jacobs of 5 Star Sealcoating.

Those workers used acetone to remove the spray paint and then a cleaner to wash off those chemicals so there wouldn’t be more damage to the car.