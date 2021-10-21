Watertown PD on the hunt for surveillance footage of individuals breaking into garages

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Watertown Police is attempting to identify or obtain residential surveillance footage of several parties involved in entering open garages and the vehicles inside on Wednesday, Oct.20.

WPD received several reports of 3-4 parties involved near Middlebury RD., Kimberly Lane, and the Sylvan Lake Park area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Reports say the vehicle used during the incident was a light color GMC Acadia. Police believe the license plate may be a New York registration.

Police remind residents to keep garages closed and cars looked. Police suspects as the season of warming up cars in the morning approaches, there might be a significant rise in early morning car thefts.

WPD says anyone with information call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 860-945-9940. There will be an anonymous cash reward.