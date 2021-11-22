Watertown PD warns residents after car windows smashed in multiple burglaries

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are advising residents to hide or remove valuables and garage door openers from their cars after responding to at least five car burglaries in town Monday morning.

The department said windows of the cars were smashed to gain entry, which is a shift from suspects only entering unlocked vehicles.

Det. Mark Conway of Watertown Police explained, “So it’s a shift from just checking doors to now actually breaking in that may be possibly because people are actually starting to lock their doors. We just want people to hide their valuables. Take their valuables out of the car.”

The known areas affected include Main Street, Franklin Avenue, Bushnell Avenue, Tarbell Avenue, and Charles Street. Some of those locations are only a block away from the police department.

Police say one wallet was stolen.

Police said to contact the department to file a report.

If you have only video surveillance of suspicious activity, you can contact an officer to provide that footage or email it to tips@watertownctpd.org. They ask that you be as detailed as possible in the email in regards to the date, time, and location of the incident.