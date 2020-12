MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report released Wednesday unveiled that Wesleyan University has suspended a fraternity after being allegedly involved in a hazing incident that also violated the school’s COVID-19 rules.

Director of Media and Public Relations at Wesleyan University Lauren Rubenstein confirmed to News 8 that a fraternity has been suspended. The students involved have not been identified. It is unclear how many students took part.

