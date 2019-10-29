West Hartford police searching for bank robbery suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are looking for your help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police say a man robbed the American Eagle Financial Institution on New Britain Avenue on Monday. They say he passed a note to the teller, saying he had a gun, but never showed one.

Anyone who recognizes that man is asked to call West Hartford police.

