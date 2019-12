WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is accused of trying to join and fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

22-year-old Ahmad Khalil Elshazly is charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support to the terrorist organization.

Elshazly was arrested Sunday in Stonington where he was expecting to board a boat and begin a trip to Turkey.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.