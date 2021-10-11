West Haven PD: At least one person shot, second injured in shooting at residence on Third Ave.

Crime

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are investigating an active shooting at a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say as of 2:30 p.m. the scene is active and still under investigation.

Two people have been transported to the hospital, police confirmed to News 8. One person is confirmed shot; no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The second person injured was treated on the scene and later also transported to the hospital. Officials say they are not certain yet if that person was shot.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact our West Haven PD.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

