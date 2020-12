WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police arrested three individuals Sunday who were allegedly in possession of stolen firearms.

Police say Alexis Ramos, Alicia Ramos and Ortexis Ramos were arrested Sunday. Officers stopped a car on Campbell Avenue and found two guns inside the vehicle driven by the suspects.

One firearm was stolen from Bridgeport. Another gun was taken Monday from a home on North Place.