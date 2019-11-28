West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect

(WTNH) — West Haven police are looking for an armed man who allegedly robbed a bank.

Police said on Monday at around 4:45 p.m., the man went into the Key Bank on Main Street with a chrome/black semi automatic pistol.

The suspect fled on foot East on Main Street and then South on Washington Avenue.

According to police, he was wearing a dark sweatshirt, red/black baseball hat and a dark facemask.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Haven police at (203) 937-3900.

