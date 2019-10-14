Westport man arrested on risk of injury to a minor charges

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Westport Police Department, officers responded to non-specified residence for an alleged domestic violent incident on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a juvenile victim. Upon further investigation, officers learned the incident stemmed from a separate situation that occurred on Friday, which is connected to the Saturday’s altercation.

When interviewed, the suspect confirmed that these arguments had occurred, but denied that either of them had become physical in nature.

Westport police arrested the suspect Gerald Seitz, 71 of Westport, for disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. Seitz posted bond for $2,000.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

