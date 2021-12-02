Westport PD: 3 arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty, fleeing the scene

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, women walk to an Ulta Beauty store in Schaumburg, Ill. The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021. Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday, Nov. 10 that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Westport Ulta Beauty store Thursday morning.

At about 11:50 a.m., Westport Police responded to Ulta Beauty at 1365 Post Road East for reports of a theft that had just occurred.

Store employees told police three people entered the store, placed merchandise into bags they brought with them into the store, and allegedly left the store without paying for anything.

All three suspects were seen running toward Old Road. Police say it is believed they were running toward a waiting get-away car.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed on I-95, and four people reportedly ran from the car into the Saugatuck section of Westport.

Officers began a search involving a State Police K-9. Three of the four suspects were found and taken into custody on Treadwell Ave. Police say, if there was a fourth person involved, they believe that individual has left the area.

The three suspects caught have been arrested. Charges are pending.