WESTPORT PD: Woman and child found dead in home Thursday evening

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An unresponsive woman and seven-year-old child were found in a home Thursday evening, Westport police say.

Westport Police, alongside Westport Emergency services, responded to a call at 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, an adult female was found inside the home and was determined to be dead.

Shortly after, a seven-year-old was located and was also determined deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident with no active threat, police say.

The Westport police department is currently being assisted by State Police Major Crimes Unit in the beginning stages of this investigation.

In a statement from the Superintendent of schools, Thomas Scarice wrote:

It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening. Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter. The school district has begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and faculty… Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will be closed for students tomorrow but will be open for parents and students to access mental health services between 11:00am-1:00pm. More information will be provided to the Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool communities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.