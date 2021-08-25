Wethersfield PD searching for two suspects responsible for carjacking

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Wethersfield Police are looking for two suspects who officers say are responsible for a carjacking Monday evening.

Police were called to a home on Jordan Lane around 11:12 p.m. Monday for a report of a carjacking.

When police arrived, they spoke to a male victim, who told police that two males followed him into his driveway, pulled him out of his vehicle, and assaulted him.

The two suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, police were told.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Police said the suspects left the scene in two vehicles: The victim’s vehicle, which is a 2005 silver Acura TL 4 door (CT plates 2AJ-SD3), and a dark Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Kevin Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov or 860-721-2864.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Coming up on GMCT: Another potential heat wave on tap for CT this week

News /

Nyberg: Aquiline Drones honors first responders in a unique way

News /

What's Right With Schools: Berlin middle school helps students create relationships inside and outside the classroom

News /

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on both sides of Route 72 in Plainville cause delays / Report It Video

DL365 /

Head of the Class: Former Newington Teacher of the Year does everything she can to make sure her students feel loved and empowered

News /

Man arrested in connection to shots fired in several towns charged in shooting investigation at state Capitol in May

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss