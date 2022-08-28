HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say.

Wethersfield Police responded to 74 Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations concluded there was no further threat to the community.

Wethersfield Police processed the scene with the assistance of Connecticut State Police and notified the State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

