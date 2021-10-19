Willimantic man charged with assault after road rage incident turns violent

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is injured and another has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident that turned violent Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m. police in Willimantic received a 911 call reporting a man was actively being assaulted with a bat on Main Street near the Willimantic Pharmacy.

Arriving officers found two men on the scene; one was bleeding heavily from a cut to his head. The injured man was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

An investigation revealed the second man – later identified as Timothy Sawyer of Willimantic – and the injured man got in a fight after a road rage incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

One of the men grabbed a blunt object to use as a weapon and they began fighting.

Sawyer was charged with the following:

Breach of Peace 2nd

Assault 2nd

Larceny 6th

Sawyer was held on a $75,000 bond pending a court date on Oct. 20.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Giller at 860-465-3135.